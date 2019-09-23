WATCH: Cardi B is looking for hip hop’s next big star in new Netflix series

This week Cardi B shared a trailer for her upcoming Netflix series, Rhythm + Flow. In the trailer, Cardi, Chance The Rapper and T.I. travel to Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Atlanta in hopes of finding Hip Hop’s next star.
This is Netflix’s first music competition show.
The three-week, 10-episode series will premiere on the streaming service on October 9. In a video posted on her social media, the “I Like It” hit maker said: “I’m looking for somebody that when I’m going to my car I’m gonna remember their music, I’m gonna remember their face, I’m gonna remember their personality. We wanna find you, we wanna discover you.”
Her Netflix show comes hot on the heels of the success of “Hustlers” in which she plays Diamond. Described as her breakout role The Lorene Scafaria-directed film premiered on the big screen on Friday last week and brought in a total of $34-million at the box office.