Watch: Bobby Brown blames Nick Gordon for Whitney Houston’s death

Bobby Brown believes the late Nick Gordon is responsible for the deaths of both Whitney Houston and their daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

The 48-year-old singer was found dead in her bath in February 2012 after taking cocaine, and three years later, the “I Will Always Love You” singer’s daughter with her ex-husband, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found unconscious in similar circumstances and passed away after several months in a coma aged 22.

And now Bobby has opened up about the tragedy and admitted he believes his daughter’s former boyfriend – who was found liable for Bobbi Kristina’s passing in a civil case – had a role to play in Whitney’s death.

Speaking of Nick, who died from a heroin overdose last year, Bobby told Jada Pinkett Smith on “Red Table Talk”: “He was the only one there with both situations, with my ex-wife and with my daughter, and they both died the same way.”

Asked if he believes Nick “killed Whitney”, he said: “I believe so.”

When pushed to elaborate, the “Two Can Play That Game” singer said he believes Nick provided both women with the drugs that led to their deaths.

He said: “This is my opinion of who I think this young man was. Being around my daughter and being around my ex-wife, I think he was more so a provider of, you know, party favours.”

The 52-year-old star had wanted to confront Nick about his theories but “never got chance to” and admitted one of the “hard parts” for him was only learning his daughter had allegedly been physically abused by her boyfriend after her death.

He said: “I didn’t see it and she didn’t tell me about it…

“She unfortunately was stuck in an abusive relationship with a man that– with a boy I should say, that basically controlled her to the point where her life was taken.”

When he asked if he felt there was foul play in Bobbi Kristina‘s death, he said: “Definitely.”

But Bobby admitted they hadn’t spent as much time together as they should have after Whitney died, and one of his biggest regrets is that they had planned to meet up two days after she was found unresponsive.

He said: “If I could just get those two days back, she’d still be here, because I would have found out what was going on to do something about it,” he said.

The New Edition star spoke of his fears that domestic violence is still a “hush-hush thing” and urged witnesses to speak out.

He said: “People need to start speaking up if they see someone in a situation like that.

“Help them. All it takes is one phone call.”