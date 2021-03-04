Mariah Carey sued by brother over memoir

Mariah Carey’s brother Morgan is suing her for defamation and the intentional infliction of emotional distress as a result of claims she made in her autobiography.

The “Hero” hitmaker’s sibling Morgan is taking legal action for defamation and the intentional infliction of emotional distress as a result of her 2020 autobiography “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”, which he has claimed features “malicious falsehoods”.

Documents obtained by Variety state: “[Morgan] brings this action more in sorrow and disappointment in his sister’s betrayals and malicious falsehoods than in anger at them.

“He is by no means envious of his sister’s enormous artistic and personal success, has enjoyed his own successes both professional and personal and has always wished her well.”

The lawsuit includes some of the passages from the book which Morgan alleged are untrue, and he has claimed that, as a result of the publication of the memoir, he has “suffered extreme mental anguish, outrage, severe anxiety about his future and his ability to support himself and his family, harm to his reputation and his earning capacity, embarrassment among his friends and associates, disruption of his personal life and loss of enjoyment of the ordinary pleasures of everyday life.”

Among the parts of the book which Morgan objected to are the 51-year-old singer’s recounting of a vicious fight between him and their father, and him being institutionalised when he was younger.

Mariah also wrote that she “never felt safe” around her “troubled brother” because of his “unpredictable” rage.

And the suit argued that the damage allegedly caused by the ‘Fantasy’ singer was intentional, citing a pre-publication interview she did with Oprah Winfrey.

It stated: “She intended to damage plaintiff, stating ‘he drew first blood.’ She also publicly referred to plaintiff as her ‘ex-brother.’”

Morgan is not seeking a specific sum in compensation but is looking to undo damages through “judicial determination.”

His lawsuit follows a similar one submitted by their sister, Alison Carey, who is seeking £1.25 million for emotional distress caused by the memoir.