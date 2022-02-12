Kanye West and Julia Fox’s relationship has ‘cooled off’

Kanye West and Julia Fox have found it tough to maintain a cross-country romance. The 44-year-old rap star – who lives in Los Angeles – and Julia, 32 – who lives in New York – have found it difficult to maintain a cross-country romance over recent weeks.

A source told People: “Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard. “They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It’s fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though.”

Kanye is currently in the midst of a divorce from Kim Kardashian, and the rap star recently took to social media to blast his estranged wife. The “Stronger” hitmaker – who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with Kim – wrote on Instagram: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ? (sic)” Kim, 41, subsequently hit back at Kanye’s “constant attacks” online.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.” The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star also described herself as “the main provider and caregiver” for their children. Kim – who is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, having filed for a divorce from Kanye in early 2021 – said: “I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

