Jah Prayzah savages Hopewell Chin’ono with classy response

Prominent journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono has of late been critical of award-winning musician Jah Prayzah’s stance towards Zimbabwean politics.

In his latest tweets, Chin’ono compares Jah Prayzah who is arguably one of Zimbabwe’s biggest artists at the moment with legends Oliver Mtukudzi and Bob Marley. Chin’ono argues that unlike the two great musicians, Jah Prayzah cannot take a stand against injustices.

He says Jah Prayzah needs to first build a catalog that speaks to the injustices as Tuku and Bob Marley did. He said Jah Prayzah through his songs like Kutonga Kwaro, sings praises for the current Government.

However, Jah Prayzah did not take the criticism lightly and authored a response. He said Chin’ono should have asked him the meaning behind his songs and if he sings for the Government.

He said instead of posting criticism on Twitter for likes and retweets, he should have criticized him in a way that does not jeopardize his music career. Jah Prayzah said he will not participate in Chin’ono’s thread.