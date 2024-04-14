Jah Prayzah headlines Beitbridge Independence bash

Spread the love

Independence celebrations are set to be exciting in the border town of Beitbridge as Zimbabwean music giant Jah Prayzah will be performing at the newly refurbished Pagomba Café on 20 April.

Jah Prayzah will be making an appearance in Beitbridge after his last performance in the town in 2018.

The proprietor of Pagomba Café Tapiwa Gandiwa said initially, they wanted to bring Jah Prayzah to perform on Independence Day, but his busy schedule wouldn’t permit it.

Gandiwa said the performance will be a post-Independence celebratory gig, which honours the strides made by the country since 1980 while casting an eye towards a future of unity and progress — maintaining this year’s theme, which is “Zim@44: Unity, Peace and Development towards Vision 2030.”

“We are approaching Independence Day, where we celebrate our liberation heroes who fought for the country for us to be free and independent. For many years, Beitbridge was a bit sidelined on such celebratory days as there were few places that would accommodate massive celebrations.

“As we have refurbished Pagomba Café, we decided to bring Jah Prayzah as part of this year’s Independence celebration. Initially, we had planned that the event be hosted on 18 April, but due to his tight schedule and other commitment, we then settled for 20 April.

“The date is still conducive as people will be still in the mood for the Independence Day. We encourage fans to come and celebrate with us on this Independence special. Jah Prayzah last performed here in 2018 and his return to the town will be epic,” said Gandiwa.

Keen Mushapaidze, who is Jah Prayzah’s manager, confirmed the gig and said all is well and preparations for the show are going smoothly.

“Independence Day is very important to us because we are free today because of our fallen and surviving heroes, who dedicated their lives in fighting for the nation, so that the next generation can enjoy their peace. This year, our Independence celebrations are exciting because we will be having fun with people from outside the capital, Harare.

“On 19 April, Jah Prayzah will be performing in Masvingo, then on 20 April he will proceed to a gig in Beitbridge. This will be one of the most emotional shows as he last performed five years ago in the town. Fans will be given a stellar performance as JP makes a comeback in one of the places he enjoys performing at,” said Mushapaidze.

Source: B-Metro

