Harare man (38) killed over plate of sadza

A HARARE man aged 38 was killed on Friday after being stabbed on the neck using a sharp object for allegedly stealing some sadza.

The now deceased was identified as Edward Goto while the assailant, Brighton Nyamukapira, is on the run.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident through a post on X.

“Police in Warren Park are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Brighton Nyamukapira who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which Edward Goto (38) died.

“The suspect accused the victim of stealing sadza before he allegedly stabbed the victim once on the neck with a sharp object at a car park in Warren Park D, Harare on April 12, 2024,” said the police.

In a related matter, police confirmed the arrest of Serial Mudzudza ( 32) in connection with a case of murder which occurred in Madhovi Village, Seke on April 10, 2024 in which Edgar Magaya (35) died.

The suspect allegedly struck the victim with a six pounds hummer on the head following a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue.

Meanwhile, Police in Mahusekwa are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Kudzanai Murwira who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which Wiseman Chakavanda (44) was found lying dead in his bedroom in Nzvere Village, Chihota, Mahusekwa on April 11, 2024.

The suspect had allegedly assaulted the victim over an undisclosed issue two days earlier. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

In another case, the ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a yet to be identified male adult who was found lifeless and in an advanced state of decomposition in a maize field in Kuwadzana 5 Paddocks, Harare on April 12, 2024.

The body of the victim was conveyed to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

Members of the public missing their relative or anyone with information to report at Kuwadzana Police Station.

The ZRP is also appealing for information which may assist to identify a male adult, approximately 50-55 years, who was found dead along an unnamed dust road in Mutumbi Village, Seke, Dema on December 10 last year.

