Ed Sheeran couldn’t see after getting stoned with Snoop Dogg

Ed Sheeran got so stoned with Snoop Dogg and Russell Crowe that he couldn’t see. The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker revealed he and the ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ hitmaker, who hired a full-time blunt roller earlier this year, were backstage with the ‘Gladiator’ star and the pair of them were smoking endlessly.

And the Grammy winner decided he had to have at least one to say he’s smoked with the weed-loving rapper, but one turned into one too many when he started to lose his vision. Speaking on the ‘Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend’ podcast, he spilled: “I’ve sort of got quite close friends with Russell Crowe over the years and he is really close with Snoop Dogg. “I don’t really smoke at all but I was in the dressing room and they were just like blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt. I was like, I guess at some point during the night, I have to, just to say I smoked with Snoop Dogg.

“He was like ‘Do you want some?’ so I have a bit and I was like, I don’t feel too bad, this is good. Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more. I just remember looking at him and being like, I can’t see right now.” Earlier this year, Sheeran shared how he bonded with Robbie Williams over their addiction battles. The 32-year-old singer, who previously admitted to drinking too much and dabbling in drugs until it gave him “bad vibes”, said speaking to former Take That star Williams, 49, made him feel less alone as he fought to get his life on track.

He said on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’: “I watched Robbie Williams, he did a documentary, I remember watching it on TV and his rise to fame – obviously he was in Take That – but his solo career, I felt, was quite similar to me, in terms of trajectory and the venues he was doing and what the albums were doing and how big it got and how isolated it got, and how he had a problem with his weight, he had a problem with drugs, he had a problem with alcohol. “I was watching this thing being like, ‘Oh man he’s gone through exactly what I’ve just gone through.’ “I emailed him and said, ‘Your documentary made me feel less isolated.’ And he was like, ‘Ironically that email just made me feel less isolated.’

“It’s just good to talk about things.” Sheeran told Rolling Stone he quit drinking for the sake of his wife Cherry Seaborn and their children as he hated the idea of being drunk around his two young children Lyra and Jupiter.

He told the magazine: “I was always a drinker. I didn’t touch any sort of like, drug, until I was 24… I remember just being at a festival and being like, “Well, if all of my friends do it, it can’t be that bad. “And then sort of dabbling. And then it just turns into a habit that you do once a week and then once a day and then, like, twice a day and then, like, without booze. It just became bad vibes.” Source: IOL

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...