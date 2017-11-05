Blowing out the candles just wasn’t celebration enough for Diddy. Instead the rapper decided to mark his 48th birthday by changing his name. Again. Now, he tells fans, he wants to be known by the catchy moniker Brother Love. Too much to handle? Well fear not, he says, you can call him Love for short. Diddy really have to? Sean Combs changes his name AGAIN (but will Brother Love really catch on?)

‘I decided to change my name again!’ he told fans on Saturday.

‘My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love.’ He tagged his excited post: ‘Takedat’.

Born in 1969, the son of a teaching assistant and murdered father was at birth named the unremarkable Sean John Combs.

But in 1997 he grew bored of being plain old Sean – opting instead for the name by which the then record producer first found fame – Puff Daddy.

The artist formerly known as Diddy explained in a video on Twitter: ‘Hey yall. I have some very serious serious news’

A year later he went back to being Sean John, but this restraint didn’t last long.

In 1999 Sean returned to his youthful nickname – Puffy, inspired by his childhood habit of ‘huffing and puffing’ when angry.

The name was a hit – and he even scored himself a superstar girlfriend with a couple of names of her own – JLo, aka Jennifer Lopez or Jenny From The Block.

But just like the famous girlfriend, the name didn’t stick, and in 2001 he became P Diddy.

And finally, or so we thought, in 2005 he ditched the P for the more simple Diddy (apart from the week in 2011 when he went by Swag).

At the Billboards in 1995 with Lil’ Kim and the Notorious BIG in 1995; then a record producer, Sean John Combs had yet to change his name – or release his first track as an artist

A new man: As Puffy the rapper scored himself a superstar girlfriend – Jennifer Lopez aka JLo; the power couple are seen in 2000

Remember me? P Diddy in his Halloween robes back in 2002

Now the artist formerly known as Diddy wants to be called Brother Love.

As he explained in a video on Twitter: ‘Hey yall. I have some very serious serious news. I’ve been praying on this.

‘I decided that – I know it’s risky and I know it’s corny to some people – but I decided to change my name again.’

Diddy, he said, was something he was just no longer ‘feeling’.

‘I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. Some new name is Love aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puffy Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love.’

Time for some Diddy: The rapper lives the high life – and why not? – at a bash in 2005

So stylish: Diddy, as he was then, poses up a storm at the Met Gala back in May – Daily Mail