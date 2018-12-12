Ariana Grande confirms new single release

Ariana Grande has confirmed she will release her latest single ‘Imagine’ on Thursday.

The 25-year-old star surprised fans on Tuesday when she revealed to her Twitter followers she will drop her latest track ‘Imagine’ this week, and she described it as “very very special” to her.

After confirming it will be unveiled on “Thursday night”, fans began to speculate what the song will mean lyrically and how it plans into the end of a relationship.

Ariana Grande ✔@ArianaGrande ‘imagine’ thursday night

She added: “Kind of like… pretending it never ended. denial. but i look forward to you hearing it and having your own experience with it.

“You may take away something totally different and specific to your life! love u. (sic)”

The track will feature on ‘thank u, next’ – Ariana’s highly anticipated follow-up to ‘Sweetener’ – and Ariana also opened up about how honest she will be on the new material.

She admitted: “Terrifyingly so. like i want to take things off. but my friends tell me not to. (sic)”

Meanwhile, the star also recently opened up about the title track from her upcoming record, and admitted she dropped it as a surprise because she was inspired by the release model used in hip hop.

She explained: “My dream has always been to be — obviously not a rapper, but, like, to put out music in the way that a rapper does.

“I feel like there are certain standards that pop women are held to that men aren’t. We have to do the teaser before the single, then do the single, and wait to do the preorder, and radio has to impact before the video, and we have to do the discount on this day, and all this s**t.

“It’s just like, ‘Bruh, I just want to f***ing talk to my fans and sing and write music and drop it the way these boys do. Why do they get to make records like that and I don’t?’ So I do and I did and I am, and I will continue to.”