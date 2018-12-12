MDC-A Masvingo endorses Chamisa for 2023

MASVINGO—Unfazed by the ruling party’s proposition to amend the country’s constitution on raising the presidential age limit from 40 years to 52 years, the MDC Alliance provincial executive committee here resolved that Nelson Chamisa will be their sole candidate at the party’s 2019 congress and 2023 elections.

While Zanu PF has gone into overdrive endorsing President Mnangagwa as their life president, the MDC Alliance has also joined the bandwagon saying Chamisa has proven his mettle and is the only one capable of delivering the much needed change in the country.

Presenting the resolutions after a provincial executive meeting last weekend, provincial secretary for information and publicity Dusty Zivhave said the province will not negate the voice of over 2 million people who voted for president Chamisa.

“As a province we have resolved to recommend that President Chamisa will be our sole candidate for the 2019 congress and beyond.

“We will not negate the voices of over 2 million Zimbabweans who put their trust in our president. In consultation with all the 26 districts, we unanimously agreed that we are in total support and we will rally behind our president Chamisa,” said Zivhave.

Asked if they are not concerned by the proposed amendment to the constitution on presidential age limit, Zivhave said Zanu PF should be warned that such actions will warrant a serious backlash with progressive Zimbabweans.

“We have a lot of reactionary elements in Zanu PF who want to amend the constitution to block our president. That will never happen on our watch and we will show Zanu PF that the country is not their private entity which they can do anything with as they please.

“Chamisa will be our candidate for the 2023 elections and the decision to amend the constitution is merewishful thinking. We cannot support that and we will get into the streets if they push for that amendment.

“That idea will never be bought even within Zanu PF,” said Zivhave.

Zanu PF commands the majority in Parliament and they will not meet any resistance should they choose to go through with the constitutional amendment.

Zanu PF national chairperson and defence minister Oppah Muchinguri also told a Provincial Inter-district conference that they will use their parliamentary majority to clip Chamisa’s wings. – Mail & Telegraph