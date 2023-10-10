50 Cent weighs in on Diddy being implicated in Tupac murder: ‘Time to lawyer up, sh** might get sticky’

A few weeks after the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis in connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, 50 Cent has name-dropped Sean “Diddy” Combs and implied that he was involved in the infamous murder. With the investigation now in full flow following Keffe’s arrest, the mogul, who goes by the name Love, has once again been implicated in the murder. Damn so pac got lined by brother love. LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/YL7WWlDgqj — 50cent (@50cent) October 9, 2023 The ‘In Da Club’ rapper took to social media to share his views and advised Diddy to “lawyer up”.

“Damn so pac got lined by brother love,” he posted on X and Instagram on Monday. “LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac.”

Keffe, who was taken into custody in Las Vegas on September 29, has often boasted about his involvement in the murder of the late rapper. Back in July, he joined The Art of Dialogue podcast to speak on how he first met Diddy and how he regrets ever crossing paths with him.

“If I wouldn’t have ever met him, I wouldn’t have ever been involved in this bull***t,” he revealed. “I would’ve never met the brother. I never would’ve been involved in this bulls***.”

During his previous interview on the podcast in 2021, Keffe went as far as to give a blow by blow account of how his nephew, Orlando Anderson, who died a few years later in an unrelated gang shooting, shot and killed Tupac at his instruction.

“We just pulled up to the stop light. They were making a right (and) there was about 17 cars. We just pulled up in the gutter lane and seen their ass, and that first shot hit Big Boy (Suge Knight) in the head, I thought he was dead.” He added, “Suge just ducked his head and the first bullet went in his head and the next one’s hit him (Tupac) and he was trying to do a break dance, trying to jump in the back seat or something. Looked like he was trying to jump up but bullets was hitting his ass.” LAPD detective Greg Karding, who was handed the case back in 2006 before coming to the conclusion that Diddy put a $1m hit on both Tupac and Knight, responded by criticising the LVPD for not acting decisively.

“(Keffe) is making a mockery out of the justice system and the public perception is that Tupac’s murder case is of little interest to the LVPD,” he said. “The optics on it are horrible.

“For history’s sake and for the sake of their own reputation, they ought to arrest Keffe, clear the murder case and place the burden of responsibility onto the shoulders of the DA’s office. It’s that simple.”

