3 things to expect from Drake’s imminent new album ‘For All The Dogs’

Just under a year since he released his latest project, the 21 Savage collaboration ‘Her Loss’, Drake is now set to release another album, ‘For All The Dogs’. Following a couple of delays, the eagerly anticipated album is due out on Friday.

Through his social media posts, media reports and recent lead single release for ‘Slime You Out’ featuring SZA, there’s a fair amount we already know about the album and can expect from it. Navel-gazing Navel-gazing and self-indulgence are characteristics Drake’s been known for over his entire career. While he’s done so in some of his music lately, this hasn’t been that evident in recent times.

While it’s the source of ridicule from critics, fans love it when Drake bemoans about how terrible women treat him while at the same time revealing himself to be a toxic lover in the very same breath. Drake hinted at a return to this when he announced his album by writing, “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS”. The first single, ‘Slime You Out’, is already leaning in that direction. The “old Drake” can also be interpreted as the Drake who rapped a lot harder than he does now and the Drake who made some heartfelt R&B records that really connected with audiences.

Features galore Drake has always been big on features. Collaboration has formed a major part of his career since the very beginning. Drake has already confirmed that the new album will feature SZA, Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty and 21 Savage. During one of his recent Los Angeles tour stops, Drake also told the crowd that he had a collaboration with Latin star Bad Bunny on the album, too.

“It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song, so we got a song coming for y’all on my album and it’s real,” he said. Drake and Bad Bunny previously collaborated on the platinum selling 2018 single, ‘Mia.’

Pettiness and beefs One thing about Drake, he’s one hell of a petty guy. Whether it’s taking shots at his enemies (or the enemies of his enemies) or calling out an ex fling he feels did him dirty, the Canadian pop star isn’t afraid to speak his truth.

This was perhaps most evident than ever on his most recent Travis Scott collaboration, ‘Meltdown’, where he took shots at Pharrell Williams and Pusha T, as well as his most recent album ‘Her Loss’, where the likes of Megan Thee Stallion were singled out. Expect more of the same here.

