Zimbabwean government preparing for the opening of Schools

HARARE – Government is putting in place the necessary measures for the reopening of schools following the decline in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks and the rolling out of the vaccination programme.

In a post cabinet media briefing held in Harare this Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said the relevant Ministry is working on the modalities for the safe reopening of schools given the recent success in governments Covid-19 response strategy.

“Regarding primary and secondary education, the responsible Ministry continues to work with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to prepare for the inevitable re-opening of schools.

“Meanwhile, the training of school health coordinators and the assessment of the schools’ preparations for the resumption of learning is ongoing. Government is doing its best to ensure that adequate precautionary measures are taken before schools are opened.”

Government has also approved amendments to the Insurance Act in an effort to promote growth in the sector.

Cabinet also discussed the unwarranted price hikes of goods and services by unscrupulous business people saying culprits will be brought to book.

“Government would like to inform the nation that investigations into the matter are currently underway, and that Government will leave no stone unturned until it brings the culprits to book,” Senator Mutsvangwa said. – ZBC