UZ accommodation woes disrupt lectures

SCORES of University of Zimbabwe first-year students have been left stranded after failing to get accommodation at the institution of higher learning.

First-year students without a bearing of the campus, let alone the city of Harare, have been left stranded as the renowned higher education tertiary institution has failed to accommodate them.

Sources say the institution double-allocated the rooms that can only accommodate one person, resulting in chaos.

Students who spoke to the ZBC news appealed for intervention as some of them have now become destitute.

“We need urgent intervention as some of us are now sleeping in halls.”

For a concerned parent who is following the chaos, her heart goes out to the girl child who is more exposed to the hush living conditions outside the campus.

“What is going on here is not good. The girl child is most exposed to the evil of the world the next thing is some will be abuse so the school authorities need to fix this.”

Efforts to get a comment from the institution’s Dean of Student Affairs Dr Munyaradzi Madambi were futile as he was said to be in meetings the whole day while his mobile phone went unanswered. – ZBC