Teachers distance themselves from Monday shutdown

he Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe has distanced themselves from a nationwide shutdown Zimbabwe campaign which is set to happen tomorrow.

The shutdown is led by Tajamuka.

“ARTUZ is NOT behind this call for a stay away on 1 July. We urge the public to be vigilant in guarding against disinformation campaigns meant to confuse.” The teachers said in a statement. “We are currently consulting our members and will communicate the way forward through our official channels.”

Tajamuka says Zimbabweans must stay at home until Mnangagwa resigns or call for a national dialogue facilitated by an external facilitator.

Watch Tajamuka’s latest press conference below: