Mnangagwa gets himself a Doctorate in Philosophy of Education

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has just been conferred with an honorary degree from the National University of Science and Technology with a Doctorate in Philosophy of Education degree For his work in championing education 5.0 in the country.

Accepting the award Mnangagwa said, “As I receive this honour I challenge all universities to produce graduates who can offer solutions to the country, who learnt functional education that can improve lives. NUST must move forward, it has a responsibility to churn out graduates grounded in science who can invent and produce.”

Mnanagwa said his government is committed to supporting local talent and challenged the Universities to prioritise internship.

“I want to reiterate my government’s commitment to support innovative talent and these innovation hubs show our resolution to transform our country locally. l challenge universities to have a paradigm shift in curriculum and internship. We need disruptive thinkers, who have a vision, let’s create new ways for ourselves.

“I’m confident, with a positive mindset and common purpose of unity, nothing is insurmountable. As the graduates go out, strive to be life changers, problem solvers, love your country, serve your communities and families.”

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Prof. Amon Murwira, congratulated President Mnangagwa for attaining the honorary doctorate, whose motto is ‘Think, Do and Industrialise’. – Byo24