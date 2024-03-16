Let’s demystify maths: Prof Murwira

Spread the love

Teachers and lecturers need to demystify the study of mathematics to make it appealing to students, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said yesterday in a speech commemorating the International Day of Mathematics.

Running under the theme, “Playing with Maths”, the celebrations were held at the University of Zimbabwe with the goal of fostering scientific vocations and underlining the importance of mathematics in the sphere of education and society.

In the speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Simelisizwe Sibanda, the Minister said: “Let us demystify mathematics. Simply said, mathematics is just subtraction and addition. All mathematics revolves around this concept. It is either addition or subtraction.”

Prof Murwira said it would be impossible to complete daily tasks without mathematics.

“One might ask, why celebrate mathematics? In simpler terms, mathematics is essential for our daily life. Maths is used frequently, from shopping to paying our employees to manage our businesses. Everywhere, the fundamentals of mathematics are necessary. We live mathematics; we dream mathematics every day.”

Together with algorithms, Prof Murwira said mathematics was at the heart of the development of artificial intelligence and technological disruption.

“The importance of mathematics cannot be over-emphasised. Thus all our institutions of higher learning in Zimbabwe are committed daily to enable access to mathematics education and research.”

The goal of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa was for the country to be industrialised and modernised by 2030. Prof Murwira said as the nation moves towards industrialisation and modernisation, there was a deliberate focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“We firmly believe in home-grown, heritage-based solutions towards resolving local problems,” said Prof Murwira.

University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Mapfumo said he was committed to advance mathematics and related computational sciences to anchor innovations.

“The University of Zimbabwe will continue to invest in development of tools and applications that enhance delivery of mathematics and computational sciences to anchor our industrialisation and modernisation thrust,” he said.

“We know that many of our people, including students, are afraid of calculating, and this is due to the architecture of the colonial education system.

“People were just taught how to count three leaves, depriving them of acquiring real mathematical skills. Our universities should take up this challenge and demystify this myth that mathematics is difficult.”

In a speech read on her behalf by Unesco senior programme specialist Martiale Zebaze, the regional director of the Regional Office for Southern Africa (ROSA) and Unesco representative to Zimbabwe Ms Nisha reaffirmed her commitment to promoting mathematical literacy.

“Mathematics is not merely a subject confined within the walls of classrooms, it is a universal language that transcends borders and cultures, driving innovation, discovery, and progress in every field imaginable.

“As we strive to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, we find mathematics at their very core.

“Mathematics emerges as a powerful tool for development, it models global changes, informs resource management and drives sustainable practices.”

Every year, the International Day of Mathematics (IDM) is celebrated on March 14 to spread awareness about its role in solving real-world problems.

Unesco declared the International Day of Mathematics at the 40th General Conference on November 19, 2019.

The day also sheds light on the importance of mathematics in different areas like climate change, energy, artificial intelligence and sustainable development. – Herald

