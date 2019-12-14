Zimbabwean news website ZimLive caught spreading Fake News on Chinese-built hospital

Two media outlets have reported two different accounts over a flooding hospital with one claiming that the hospital flooding happened in Malawi, while another says this happened at the newly launched Mahusekwa hospital in Zimbabwe.

Fact Check conducted an investigation which disclosed that the flooding happened at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Malawi, on Thursday, Dec 12, and not at Mahusekwa. Fact Check said:

Various media quote hospital director Jonathan Ngoma confirming the flooding and blaming it on a clogged gutter on the roof. The incident has been covered extensively by Malawi media.

The development happens when there are reports that social media is being abused for various reasons and authorities have suggested a raft of measures to minimise fake news.

Meanwhile, the health sector in the country is grounded with public health institutions operating without adequate medicines, equipment and personnel.