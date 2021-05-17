‘We need 3 months to fix economy’ – Job Sikhala

THE opposition MDC Alliance party said if it wins the mandate to run the country in 2023, it would only require three months to fix the economy, which has been in comatose state for over two decades under the Zanu PF-led government.

This was said by party deputy chairperson Job Sikhala (Zengeza West MP) during a virtual rally held on Sunday.

The rally was meant to evaluate President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s performance mid-way through his term of office which expires in 2023.

“If you give us the mandate to govern the country, in just three months, we would have addressed all the challenges we are currently facing,” Sikhala said.

“You will enjoy your lives and during that time, you will wonder why it was taking so long to have the economic challenges fixed. Therefore, I urge our supporters to remain vigilant. Don’t be intimidated. Consider how we, your leaders, have been persecuted through arbitrary arrests. We remain resolute and we continue fighting for democracy.”

The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance party claims that Zanu PF’s poor governance led to a high unemployment rate, poor wages for civil servants, a high cost of living and a shrinking democratic space.

Sikhala said Mnangagwa was still struggling to deliver on the promises he made when he ascended to power following his disputed victory in the 2018 elections.

“We have a legitimacy crisis in this country. Mnangagwa knows very well that he did not win in the 2018 elections. He placed himself in that presidential position against the will of the people. Now he is persecuting the opposition party members for challenging his illegitimate governance,” he said.

“Zanu PF and all people depending on Mnangagwa’s patronage are in a panic mode as evidenced by the recalls in Parliament. A government confident of its capability would not put efforts to silence critics. Mnangagwa lied to the people that he would create jobs for the citizens, but he has failed to do so, save for extending (retired Chief Justice Luke) Malaba’s term of office.”

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said he could not comment on Sikhala’s claims and instead accused the opposition of celebrating the country’s economic woes.

“We are focusing on implementing the National Development Strategy, which is proving to be very effective in turning around the economy. Whether the opposition party members can fix the economy in three months or not, it is their own baby. I cannot comment on that. They must get the mandate in the 2023 elections first. They are the ones who are at the forefront of begging for sanctions from the West which have contributed to the economic meltdown they allege,” Moyo said.

MDC Alliance deputy national organising secretary Murisi Zwizwai also addressed the rally. He blasted government’s failure to adequately remunerate civil servants, saying it was evident that the ruling party had failed to address the economic challenges afflicting the country.

He said the opposition party would hold monthly virtual rallies to keep in touch with its supporters ahead of the 2023 elections. – News Day