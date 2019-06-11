WATCH: Zimbabwe ex-senior opposition member says country to have strongest currency in the region

An economist and former MDC member, Eddie Cross has said that Zimbabwe’s decision to introduce the local currency is a welcome move that is likely to stabilise the economy. Watch the video below for more:
More: ZBC News
