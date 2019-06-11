News Ticker

WATCH: Zimbabwe ex-senior opposition member says country to have strongest currency in the region

June 11, 2019 Staff Reporter Economic Analysis, Headlines 0

An economist and former MDC member, Eddie Cross has said that Zimbabwe’s decision to introduce the local currency is a welcome move that is likely to stabilise the economy. Watch the video below for more:

More: ZBC News



