Prof Ncube to present the 2021 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy this week

HARARE – The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube, will on Thursday present the 2021 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy statement in Parliament.

This came out during the 24th post-Cabinet briefing chaired by the Minister of Information, Publicity and broadcasting Services, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa.

“Cabinet adopted the 2021 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy and Economic Review and Balance of Payment Developments, the State of the Financial Sector and Outlook, which was presented by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Honourable Professor Mthuli Ncube.,” Senator Mutsvangwa said.