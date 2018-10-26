Mthuli Ncube best Finance Minister, Biti presided over looting under his watch – Businessman

Prominent businessman and cleric Dr Shingi Munyeza’s has attacked former Minister of Finance Tendai Biti’s policies during his tenure in government.

Munyeza who was responding to Biti’s criticism of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet went on to say that Mthuli Ncube is the best Minister of Finance since the year 2000 because Biti allowed the Treasury to be looted.

According to Munyeza, Biti should apologise for the alleged missing $15 billion because he was an accomplice to the crime since he did not resign. Writing on Twitter, Munyeza said

The truth is Mthuli Ncube is a better Finance Minister by far since 2000. Save this tweet…He (Biti) allowed us to eat the seed instead of dealing with economic fundamentals. He allowed corruption to be entrenched especially in local authorities that he controlled. He was busy dining with Mugabe whilst diamond money was being looted. The point I have been making is that he should have resigned if he felt powerless, otherwise he (be)comes an accomplice…He should have resigned in protest.

Munyeza also criticised Tendai Biti for paying civil servants in United States Dollars and for allowing people to import whatever they wanted. Said Munyeza,

He still paid them (civil servants) in USD when they were not exporting. Which Finance Minister does that?… He made people happy by importing toothpicks and water when we should have been producing them…He still paid them (civil servants) in USD when they were not exporting. Which Finance Minister does that?