HARARE – Nelson Chamisa, the president of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Zimbabwe, has stated that the political environment in the country is not conducive for holding elections in under two months.

Chamisa, who is seen as the main challenger to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, called his rival a “loser” and highlighted various issues facing Zimbabwe, such as the struggling economy, high inflation, and corruption.

Chamisa appealed to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to facilitate a peaceful election and urged them to intervene in the situation. He alleged that the voters’ roll was being changed regularly and expressed concerns about intimidation by a ZANU-PF-linked group called Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) in rural areas.

The CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, announced that the party was planning to launch its election campaign and expressed confidence in their new candidates and programs. Mahere accused ZANU-PF of trying to discourage CCC members from voting but urged citizens to ignore such attempts and choose change and credibility.

Please note that the information provided is based on the text you provided, and my knowledge is up to September 2021. The current political situation and specific developments regarding the upcoming elections may have changed since then.

