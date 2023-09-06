Call for keeping up Belarus-Zimbabwe trade growth dynamics

MINSK, (BelTA) – Since 2018 Belarus-Zimbabwe trade has increased by eight times and it is important to preserve the dynamics. Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik made the statement during the inauguration of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the press service of the Belarusian government told BelTA.

During the meeting Piotr Parkhomchik conveyed congratulations from the Belarus president, from the entire Belarusian nation, and himself on Emmerson Mnangagwa’s re-election as Zimbabwe’s president.

During the meeting the deputy prime minister noted that Belarus observes the social and economic development of Zimbabwe with pleasure. “Your government sets wise priorities and pays close attention to the comprehensive development of all branches, including agriculture, power engineering, manufacturing sector, and infrastructure,” he noted.

Piotr Parkhomchik said he was confident that the strategic decisions made by the country’s leadership, a systemic approach to the realization of sketched-out plans, diligence and unity of citizens will ensure Zimbabwe’s prosperity.

Piotr Parkhomchik told Emmerson Mnangagwa: “Since the beginning of your presidency cooperation between our countries has been invigorated considerably. In my opinion, it has transitioned to the next level. The accomplishment owes a lot to your personal contribution to the advancement of partnership relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe and the confirmation at the top level of the intention to continue and deepen bilateral interaction.”

Piotr Parkhomchik added that in the last few years the countries significantly expanded trade and economic interaction, strengthened political ties, established humanitarian cooperation, and expanded the legal base of their relations.

The deputy prime minister was satisfied with the active growth of Belarus-Zimbabwe trade turnover. It has increased by eight times since 2018. He said: “At the same time we don’t limit ourselves to trade. We work together to implement long-term investment projects in agriculture, light industry, extraction of natural resources, healthcare, and manufacturing cooperation. There is no doubt that it became possible thanks to contacts at the top level. Let me remind you that a state visit of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Zimbabwe took place in January 2023. It is important for us not to lose the high dynamics of relations. We should think about future joint projects today.”

In conclusion of the meeting Piotr Parkhomchik remarked that the Belarusian side is open for a dialogue about all the matters the Zimbabwean side may be interested in and is ready for discussing all the avenues of cooperation in detail.

