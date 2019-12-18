Zimbabweans troop back home from South Africa

THE Beitbridge Border Post is a hive of activity as Zimbabweans based in South Africa are trooping back into the country for the festive season.

The immigration and customs authorities from both countries have indicated that they are ready to roll.

Long queues of both vehicles and people have become the order of the day at the respective borders’ arrivals sections especially in the evening since 14 December.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has reportedly deployed 80 more officers from less busy stations to Beitbridge.

Further, border authorities from both countries have categorised traffic into commercial, motorists, buses and pedestrians and more clearing points have been opened to avoid crowding at the border.

It is also reported that the South Africans have also beefed up their manpower to enhance efficiency in the movement of both human and vehicular traffic.

