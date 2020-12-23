ZIMRA chief quits for IMF job

ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Commissioner General, Faith Mazani is set to take up a new appointment at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with effect from the 1ST of February next year.

In a statement, ZIMRA said Commissioner General Mazani will be leaving the revenue collector at the end of January next year.

Commissioner General Mazani joined the then Zimbabwe Department of Taxes in January 1983, and was one of the first Revenue Commissioners of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) at its inception in 2001.

She left ZIMRA in February 2007 and joined The South African Revenue Service (SARS) as Senior Manager in October 2007, after a brief stint as Senior Tax Manager at Deloitte And Touche Zimbabwe.

Before joining ZIMRA, Commissioner General Mazani was The Regional Revenue Administration Advisor For The Imf Regional Technical Assistance Center (rtac) for West Africa, based in Ghana (Afritac west 2). – ZBC