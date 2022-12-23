TelOne hunts for new MD

TELONE has started the hunt for a new managing director to replace Mrs Chipo Mtasa who is set to step down at the end of this month after being at the helm of the State-owned telecoms company for a decade.

Mrs Mutasa leaves the State-owned fixed telephone operator after completing two five-year terms, prescribed by the legal provisions governing public entities, having joined the telecommunications entity in 2013.

TelOne said the managing director’s post was a vital leadership role that will drive results, spur growth in all the company’s operating units and increase the overall business performance.

“We are looking for an enthusiastic, self-motivated and committed individual to join our dynamic executive management team for the position,” said the company.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...