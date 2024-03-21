Puma opens second service station in Masvingo

Spread the love

MASVINGO – Puma Energy Zimbabwe which will be investing US$30 million in Zimbabwe over the next three years has opened an eye-catching service station in Masvingo along Harare – Masvingo Highway.

The service station has a spacious forecourt, flawlessly landscaped with a large parking area. The backyard is scenic.

The service station which shares the same premises with KFC is the most glittering and beautiful spot in Masvingo at night with unique tower lights and neon signs. It becomes Puma’s second service station in the Ancient City.

Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira officially opened the service station at a function this morning.

Puma Energy Zimbabwe General Manager/ Managing Director, Donatien Kodog said the opening of the service station and the planned new investments show Puma’s confidence in investing in Zimbabwe.

“Today we celebrate the commissioning of our second retail service station in Masvingo. Strategically located to serve local businesses, tourists, entrepreneurs and the motoring public. This site is a notable addition to our 50 retail sites across Zimbabwe, of which 6 are along the Masvingo Highway up to Beitbridge and this site has become the 7th.

“We will continue to increase the number of service stations by seven throughout the country on an annual basis for the next three years,” he added.

Some projects included in the US$30 million investment are the provision of tailored commercial renewable energy solutions where they will solarize 19 retail service stations, introduction of modern lubricant bays, roll out of LPG gas kiosks and the refurbishment of existing sites within the organisation’s network.

He said the investment is a partnership between Puma, KFC and Waybrocke Investments.

Waybrocke Investments is the property developer.

He said the organisation’s aim is to build a minimum of 7 new retail sites along major routes and within urban areas and industrial hubs for 2024.

He said they have future objectives to expand operations into rural areas. – Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...