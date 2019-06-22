Mthuli appoints new IDBZ board members

FINANCE and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, after consulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has appointed new board members for the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) and Mrs Grace Muradzikwa as an Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) commissioner

Mr Albert Nduna chairs the IPEC board which also comprises Mr David Mureriwa, Mrs Annah Mashingaidze, Mr Godwin Nyengedza and Mrs Judith Rusike.

In a post on his Twitter account, Minister Ncube announced the appointment of Mr Joe Mtizwa as IBDZ board chairperson.

Other board members of the bank include messers Kupukile Mlambo, Luke Ngwerume, Reginald Mugwara, Jeremiah Mutonga, Tadious Muzorora, Norbert Mugwagwa and Ms Sibusisiwe Bango.

The minister also appointed Mr Taguma Mahonde as the new Director General for ZimStat while Mr Vusilizwe Vuma is now chief executive officer of the Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC).