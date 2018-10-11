Industries pledge to link with mining sector

HARARE – Industries have pledged to link with the mining sector in developing the country towards a middle income economy by 2030.

The voice of industry at the 2018 premier mining exhibition, Mine Entra has emphasized on the need to resuscitate the manufacturing industries so that these can provide local inputs for the mining sector.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president Mr Sifelani Jabangwe said they are working towards an industrialisation framework which will foster economic growth within the mining sector.

“Mining is providing a lot of opportunities for industries particularly in the supply side. The mining sector has been identified as engine for growth since 2009. A lot of companies used to supply a lot of inputs to the mining sector. There was decoupling of the linkages. Today mining is importing components which can be produced locally,” he said.

During the conference, Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Cde Joe Biggie Matiza said critical in the mining industry resurgence matrix is the full resuscitation of the railway industry to enable mineral resource led economic growth which is largely dependent on an efficient transport network.

Minister Matiza added that the mining sector will thus take advantage of the railway transport system which provides a link between supplies and consumers.

“Mining plans such as reopening of Zisco Steel will provide a huge opportunity for the transport industry. The main agenda that my ministry is tasked with is upgrading infrastructure. The projects plan being implemented in the transport sector incorporates the growth of the mining sector,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s mining has the potential to make the country a enormous hub in global trade and contribute more export value as has been done by neighbouring nations like Botswana, South Africa and Zambia who have managed to fully exploit their mineral based economies.