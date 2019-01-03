Govt To Break Delta’s Monopoly If It Doesn’t Reverse Decision On USD Pricing – Report Says

Government is said to be considering allowing competitors to break Delta Corporation’s monopoly if it refuses to reverse its decision to charge its products in foreign currency.

According to the Mail and Telegraph, a highly placed official said that the government will not allow Delta to do as it pleases. Said the official

The government will not hesitate to remove or reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers, such as licensing rules, quotas and other requirements which will allow foreign products to land at a cheaper cost than is being sold by Delta. Government is also prepared to use its regulatory authority to deal with monopolies including tax adjustments and assist competitors prepared to follow the rules.

Source: Pindula