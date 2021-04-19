Govt appoints commissioners for Consumer Protection Board

GOVERNMENT has appointed Commissioners of the Consumer Protection Board meant to ensure that there is fair practices in the market place.

The abuse of consumers in the market place is rife in the form of unfair pricing and collusion by some retailers.

Realising that economic development is futile without the protection of the ultimate consumer, President Emmerson Mngangagwa launched the Consumer Protection Act in October last year meant to ensure that consumers are treated fairly in the marketplace.

Pursuant to that, the Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Sekai Nzenza has appointed commissioners of the Consumer Protection Board to fully implement this policy directive.

One of the commissioners, Dr Mthokozisi Nkosi outlined their mandate.

“It is vital that we fully implement the act because consumers have been at abused so we will be on the lookout for any misdeamours by retailers in the marketplace,” said Dr Nkosi.

One of the mandates of the Commission is to regulate the accreditation of a consumer protection advocacy group.

Other members of the board are Mrs Rosemary Mpofu, Mr Rainess Chadoka, Mrs Respina Zinyanduko, Dr Davison Gomo, Mrs Nomazulu Donga and Ms Ethel Hlabangana.