Econet unveils Zimbabwe’s first eSIM service

ECONET Wireless, Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications and technology company, has unveiled the country’s first eSIM service for both prepaid and post-paid customer packages.

An eSIM is a digital SIM card that is embedded to the customer’ smartphone, eliminating the need for a physical SIM card and enabling users to have dual or multiple phone numbers on a single device.

“We are delighted to introduce our customers to this new technology that offers convenience by providing them with additional choice and flexibility,” the technology company said in a statement.

“Our desire is to enable a seamless customer experience for our subscribers’ evolving needs. We have spent significant time testing this new technology and we are excited to roll it out to our customers,” Econet said, adding that eSIM activation was now already available for free in all Econet shops countrywide.

The company said the introduction of eSIM technology, whose use and adoption is increasing globally due to its security and environmental benefits, “is a step in the right direction in redesigning our customer journey as we step up the execution of our digital transformation strategy”.

To establish if their device is compatible with eSIM technology, Econet said customers should dial *#06# to access their ‘Embedded Identity Document’ (EID).

“If one’s device is compatible, one can immediately proceed to the nearest Econet shop – with their original personal identification document (ID) – and get their new eSIM activated for free.”

Econet added that a range of new mobile smartphone devices are compatible with the eSIM.

“Smartphones ranging from the iPhone XS to the latest iPhone 15; the Samsung Galaxy S20, S21, S22 and S23 series, as well as the Samsung Note 20; the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P50 Pro and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro; and the Itel Vision 3 Plus and Itel p37 Pro, all use eSIMs on our network,” the company said.

“eSIMs are more secure than physical SIM cards because they cannot be accessed from the outside. The technology also makes it easier for customers to transfer their data to a new device, while being environmentally friendly, in that there is no waste disposal needed, as in the case of physical SIM cards,” Econet said in the statement. – Chronicle

