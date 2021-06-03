Econet long-serving boss launches book

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe CEO, Douglas Mboweni, has launched a book titled A Dusty Road to Success aimed at empowering people to discover and live their God-given purpose.

The book was officially launched by Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe board chairperson, Sherree Shereni, at a virtual event yesterday. She hailed Mboweni’s Godly nature and leadership skills.

Shereni said Mboweni successfully navigated Econet Wireless through tough times.

Besides being a leader in industry, Mboweni is also a life skills coach and a born again Christian. His Christian values are vivid in his book as most of the principles are rooted in the Bible.

In the book, Mboweni revealed that destiny was not rooted from where one comes from, giving reference to where he is at now against his “dusty” upbringing in Mwenezi.

He added that self-belief was key as he had to shut out negative voices in order to succeed.

The book is built around the principles Mboweni termed IPEBSAL which stands for Identity, Purpose, Empowerment, Balance, Success, Action and Legacy which stresses the point that one can be successful if they find their identity in God, discover their purpose and pursue it with diligence despite their backgrounds.

Mboweni said one must identify with God and also know that his purpose on earth is- that is to be leaders.

Mboweni also spoke on empowerment and stressed on the importance of having a balance in every aspect of your life that is at work, family, friends and your spiritual life.

Mboweni’s desire to impart knowledge and enrich the minds is what drove him to write the book.

“I’m not driven by the desire to make money and profit from the book but all I want is to impart knowledge to the millennials that if God did it with me he can do it with anyone,” Mboweni said.

Commenting on the book launch, Lafarge Cement CEO Precious Nyika described Mboweni as “one of the most authentic people “as the book resonates well with his personal experiences.