Dinson Iron and Steel seeks partners for Manhize-Beira rail project

The construction of a dedicated railway line to connect the Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) Manhize plant in Zimbabwe to Beira in Mozambique is in advanced stages of planning.

The railway line aims to facilitate efficient bulk cargo movement for exports, enhancing the country’s modernization and industrialization agenda.

Disco, a subsidiary of Tsingshan Holdings, the world’s largest stainless-steel producer, is constructing the integrated iron and steel plant in Mvuma. The project, equipped with a carbon and steel plant, an iron ore mine, and a ferrochrome plant, is expected to be one of the largest in Africa. With a capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per year, the steel plant will require a million metric tonnes of coke supply annually.

To ensure smooth transportation, a dedicated railway line linking the steel plant to key markets, such as Beira, is crucial. The railway line will enable cost-effective and efficient transport of exports. Project manager Mr. Wilfred Motsi has invited potential investors to participate in this venture and partner with the project.

The iron and steel plant is expected to tap into a resource base that can sustain operations for 100 years. It will create over 10,000 jobs downstream, contributing to employment across various value chains. The ongoing construction work includes staff houses, warehouses, blast furnaces, and a cement mixing plant.

The project encompasses mining and beneficiation of iron ore in Mashonaland East and West provinces, with transportation through a conveyor belt to the steel plant. The steel plant will focus on beneficiation and value addition, and plans include venturing into energy production through an industrial park that will be the largest in the country. A 100km power line from Sherwood in Kwekwe to Manhize is also being constructed to ensure adequate power supply.

The steel project aims to transform and develop the region, with ripple effects benefiting the country as a whole. It will position Zimbabwe as a significant steel supplier to the export market, reducing the need for imports and meeting domestic demand. The project operates with transparency and integrity, employing mainly local residents from the surrounding provinces.

