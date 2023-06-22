Several presidential hopefuls failed to raise nomination fees

HARARE – Several opposition political parties in Zimbabwe are unable to participate in the upcoming presidential race due to the high nomination fees imposed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). Candidates for the presidential, parliamentary, and local elections were required to submit their candidacy and pay the fees on Wednesday.

The nomination fees for presidential candidates have significantly increased compared to the previous elections, with candidates now having to pay US$20,000, compared to $1,000 in 2018. Aspiring MPs also face higher fees, with the requirement now set at $1,000, up from $50 in 2018.

Efforts to challenge the fees through an urgent application by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights were dismissed by the High Court in Harare, leaving opposition parties with limited options.

The opposition party Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) has decided not to field a presidential candidate this year due to the prohibitive participation fees. ZAPU’s leadership chose to prioritize allocating limited resources to multiple candidates rather than concentrating them on a single candidate.

Linda Masarira, the president of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD), criticized the exorbitant nomination fees, arguing that they exclude ordinary Zimbabweans from contesting for the presidency and contribute to the marginalization of women in politics.

However, Zimbabwe’s Justice Minister and President Mnangagwa’s chief election agent, Ziyambi Ziyambi, defended the high fees, stating that if candidates cannot raise the nomination fees, they should not be running for the presidency. Ziyambi argued that the fees are reasonable and candidates who are serious contenders for the job should be able to afford them.

President Mnangagwa and his main opposition party rival, Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), have successfully filed their nomination papers.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...