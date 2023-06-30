British billionaire Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe

HARARE – British billionaire magnate and commercial astronaut Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe aboard a fastjet plane.

The Fastjet plane flew in from Johannesburg.

In a Tweet, Fastjet posted, “Guess who was on a Fastjet flight to Harare?

“It was a pleasure having Richard Branson onboard a fastjet flight.

“Honoured to have one of aviation’s top personalities flying with us,”

It is not clear why the flamboyant, London-born founder of Virgin Atlantic Airways is in the country.



🚨 Guess who was on a #fastjet flight to #Harare? It was a pleasure having @richardbranson onboard a fastjet flight. Honoured to have one of aviation’s top personalities flying with us. Thank you, Richard, See you soon 😉😄#fastjetForEveryone#AvGeek #fastjet pic.twitter.com/INs44jwGQa — fastjet (@fastjet) June 30, 2023

