Get ready to delve deeper into the rich history of magic with a new series of eBook shorts, inspired by the British Library exhibition and its companion books, “Harry Potter: A History of Magic.”

According to a statement released by Pottermore Publishing, the series is set to feature four bitesize reads, each themed by Hogwarts lessons. They’ll take e-readers back in time to learn about the folklore and magic at the centre of the Harry Potter stories, accompanied by new drawings from London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason.

The first Harry Potter series of fantasy novels, by British author J. K. Rowling was released in 1997. They chronicle the lives of young wizard, Harry Potter, and friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, all students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The main story is Harry’s struggle against Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard who plans on immortal, overthrowing the wizard governing body known as the Ministry of Magic and subjugate all wizards and Muggles, who are non-magical people.

Since the release of the first book in 1997, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” the books have sold more than 500 million copies worldwide and have been translated into 80 languages.

The eBook shorts are adapted from the audiobook narrated by Natalie Dormer which came out last year and offer a chance to get immersed in the real history of magic in a more compact form.

Besides exploring the origins of magic through history and folklore, the eBook shorts also feature notes, manuscript pages and sketches previously seen in “Harry Potter: A History of Magic.”

The eBooks include Harry Potter: “A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts;” “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology;” “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy;” “and Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures.”

The first pair will be published on 27 June, the others follow soon after.