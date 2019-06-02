Apple to shut down iTunes: report

Apple will unveil a series of changes to its platforms during its keynote presentation at the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, including the shuttering of iTunes, according to a new report.

CEO Tim Cook and other company leaders will present sweeping changes to the organization’s operating systems and hardware, Bloomberg News reported Friday. The changes will highlight new Apple Watches that operate more independently from iPhones, iPads with advanced software that will reduce reliance on laptops, and advancements in areas such as virtual reality and personal health management.

The company is reportedly planning to replace iTunes – the application consumers have used to download music, movies and more – with three separate apps on the Mac: Music, TV and Podcasts.

The move comes amid speculation that iTunes has struggled to compete with the rise of platforms such as Spotify as consumers increasingly turn to streaming platforms for music rather than buying individual albums.

Apple is also reportedly planning to roll out new apps for Mac laptops and desktops in an effort to eventually allow single versions of apps to run on all of its platforms.

“The transition might not be finished for a couple of years, but this is the strongest push Apple has made toward the unification of its two platforms,” developer Steven Troughton-Smith told Bloomberg. “Apple and developers can put more effort into one version of things instead of having to build everything twice.” – The Hill.