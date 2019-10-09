Did Grace chop-off Mugabe’s body parts?

Grace Mugabe, the widow of the late former founding father of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe reportedly performed strange rituals on the body of her departed husband before, during and after burial.

Close family members told the Daily News this week that Mugabe’s sickness, death and burial were highly associated with superstition. One displeased family member who spoke to the Daily News said:

There was no body viewing on the day of burial. No one knows if Mugabe still had a nose, two eyes, two hands or two legs because Grace didn’t allow the viewing of his body. Before the burial, she ordered out relatives and friends from where the body was, and remained in the room with her children for a considerable period of time. No one knows what she was doing with the children and the remains of the former president. Our suspicion is that she was carrying out some rituals.

Leo Mugabe, the spokesperson of the Mugabe family said that the Mugabe family was not superstitious, but, Grace had brought superstition with her from Singapore.

He said she even claimed that Mugabe had ordered her not to allow his remains to leave her sight.

