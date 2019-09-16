Zimbabwe’s forex inflows fall just when they are needed most

The slump in forex receipts comes at a time when Zimbabwe is in need of foreign currency for critical imports.

Following a drought-induced poor harvest, the country needs to import approximately 800 000 tonnes of maize to feed an estimated 5.5 million people who are food insecure. In addition, Zimbabwe will also need to import wheat and soya beans which are in short supply and have resulted in bread and cooking oil shortages.

It also needs foreign currency to import fertilisers ahead of the agricultural planting season, and for electricity and fuel, both of which are in critical short supply.