GetBucks appoints two non-executive directors

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed microfinance institution, GetBucks Microfinance Bank Limited has appointed two new non-executive directors, Ruvimbo Matsika and Joseph Machiva. The appointments took effect from February 12, 2020.

Matsika and Machiva took positions assumed by George Manyere and Godwin Nyengedza who had resigned from the board effective December 31, 2019.

Said the company in a notice;

“The Board wishes to announce the appointment of Mrs Ruvimbo T.L Matsika and Mr Joseph Machiva as Independent Non-Executive Directors of GetBucks Microfinance Bank Limited effective 12 February 2020. We welcome Ruvimbo and Joseph to the board and wish them all the best.”

“The Board of Directors announces the resignation from the Board of Mr George Manyere and Mr Godwin Nyengedza effective 31 December 2019.

Joseph Machiva, the director of retail operations and sales and marketing at TelOne, has over 15 years of experience in marketing and operations management and is probably a suitable candidate in the microfinance business’ board having been equipped with wide knowledge in marketing, sales, client experience management, product development, mobile financial solutions, and other key areas.

Ruvimbo Matsika on the other hand is such a relevant candidate being an advocate well acquainted with corporate and commercial law, the domain of the outgoing non-executive director Godwin Nyengedza.

Nyengedza was appointed on August 24, 2018 alongside Patience Sibongile Moyo to replace two other non-executive directors who had resigned from the board on May 15 of the year.

George Manyere, co-founder of Brainworks Capital and chief executive of MHMK Capital Limited, had joined Getbucks when his company sold its shareholding in a Johannesburg Stock Exchange listed Ecsponent Group and acquired its investment in Getbucks. He exited Brainworks in 2017.

“The Board thanks Mr Manyere and Mr Nyengedza for their invaluable contribution throughout the years,” read further the announcement.