FCB declares dividend

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) listed First Capital Bank has declared an interim dividend of US0,14 cents per share.

In a statement accompanying financial results for the period ended June 30, 202s, the Group’s adjusted operating profit (excluding share of profit/loss) from joint ventures amounted to US$9,02m which is 51 percent higher than US$5,96m posted in the corresponding period in the prior year.

The financial institution said its earnings performance translates to an earnings per share of US$0,20 cents for the period which was 233 percent higher compared to US$0,06 cents for the comparative prior year.

“This performance was underpinned by an increase in the customer base, growth in the loan book, and exchange gains,” it said.

