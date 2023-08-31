Transfers deadline looms: Liverpool try to hold on to Mohamed Salah as Manchester United hunt Sofyan Amrabat

With the transfer news reaching a crescendo before the September 1 deadline, Mohamed Salah’s potential move from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad is still dominating headlines. For obvious reasons, Liverpool would be devastated if their star striker abandoned ship so early in the new season.

However, reports on Wednesday suggested that Salah could be offered huge sums were he to join the Saudi Pro League champions. The 31-year-old Egyptian would be paid an incredible R3 billion per season deal. That excludes a huge transfer fee Al Ittihad would also need to pay Liverpool. The Daily Star reported that Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp would be furious if the rumours of Salah’s move turned out to be true. Salah Saudi links

Salah has been linked to the Saudi club for some time, but his agent Ramy Abbas Issa has insisted that Salah would remain with Liverpool. Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has scored 138 goals in the English Premier League (EPL) in 220 appearances for The Reds. In that time Salah has also become Liverpool’s all-time top goal-scorer in the Champions League and EPL. He is also a three-time winner of Liverpool’s player of the season award.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are set to be working hard to sign Moroccan Sofyan Amrabat. The 27-year-old currently plays for Fiorentina in Italy. According to the Daily Mail, Fiorentina have already turned down a R40.6 million loan deal which was floated by United. Still with United, Teden Mengi could be leaving Manchester soon. The defender is said to be the target of fellow Premiership side Luton. Brighton have a major signing that looks to go ahead in Ansu Fati. This comes as Brighton have seemingly fought off interest from giants Chelsea for the Guinea-Bissau-born forward. The 20-year-old was set for a stellar career at Barcelona before a serious knee injury derailed his career path, but could re-ignite his star in the EPL.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, are hunting the signature of Brennan Johnson. A deal with the 22-year-old Nottingham Forest forward, though, seems to have hit a snag as Spurs now seem more keen on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze instead.

