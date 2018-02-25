Local Mutare actress’ NAMA delight

MUTARE-BASED actress and filmmaker, Amanda Ranganawa’s stock continues to rise after her film, ‘‘Kushata kwemoyo’’ was nominated in three categories of the 17th National Arts Merit Awards edition set to be held on February 17 at Reps Theatre in Harare.

Actor Charles Muzemba was nominated in the Outstanding Actor category (film and television) while Gamuchirai Dube will compete with Kudzai Musungo and Nothando Lobengula in the Outstanding Actress category. The film’s director Shem Zemura was nominated in the Outstanding Screen Production (television) for the movie ‘‘Muzita rababa’’. 27-year old Ranganawa is a holder of an Honours Degree in Theatre from the University of Zimbabwe. She has won several Theatre awards before.

“I wrote the film because it was a part of me. I took the abuse that I experienced for five years in my teenage years and turned it into ‘‘Kushata kwemoyo’’. It took me quiet a while to come up with this script. Initially I wrote the rough draft in two days. I had to sleep the whole day after that. I was exhausted. Then I started the process of rewriting and correcting errors, among other things. I was confident in my writing because I had read a lot of books on abuse and its effects on children. A month later I wrote two versions of the script which included the Shona version and the one with both Shona and English.

“It was emotionally demanding and energetically draining I must say. But I am glad the process gave birth to this nomination. I am elated with the recognition. I am inspired to do even more. We work as a team and I am glad that it has started yielding positive results,” she added.

‘‘Kushata kwemoyo’’ will première at Ster Kinekor Eastegate in Harare on February 22. She paid tribute to her mother, whom she described as “protective”, “strong” and “supportive”. She inspires my works. I named my media company Maclara Multimedia Productions after her,” she said.