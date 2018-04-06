Chamisa to address rally in Bulawayo tomorrow

Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa is to address a rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo tomorrow as part of the MDC Alliance.

His spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka said before the rally Chamisa will engage business leaders, pastors, civil servants, war veterans, cultural icons and other stakeholders.

Chamisa who took over the leadership of the party following the death of Morgan Tsvangirai has already addressed rallies in Manicaland, Chitungwiza, Matebeleland North, Matebeleland South, Midlands North, Midlands South, Masvingo, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central provinces.

Zimbabwe is expected to hold its elections in July but the dates have not yet been announced.

According to the constitution the earliest date when President Emmerson Mnangagwa can announce the elections- which have to be held between 21 July and 21 August is 30 April if they are to be held on 23 July.

The latest date he can call the elections is 8 July in which case the elections would be held on 21 August.

Two opposition parties have taken the government to court to bar Mnangagwa from proclaiming election dates until the Political Parties Finance Act is amended to provide funding to all political parties.

Judgment in the case was reserved.

At the moment only parties which polled 5 percent of the vote and more in the last elections are entitled to funding.

The MDC-T has already been allocated its $1.8 million share.

There are now 112 political parties registered with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

