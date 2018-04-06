VIDEO: Mnangagwa Has His Priorities Misplaced: Nkosana Moyo

In a video address, Alliance for People’s Agenda (APA) presidential candidate Nkosana Moyo says that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has his priorities misplaced.

Moyo believes that Mnangagwa’s administration should not be focused on reengaging the outside world but should start by an internal process of rebuilding the country and getting rid of corruption. Said Moyo:

It also worries me a lot when I see a Government that thinks, that our challenge at the moment is about convincing the outside world to reengage with Zimbabwe. This is not priority number one. Not at all. Priority number one is for us to rebuild our society, because remember that if we are being honest to ourselves we destroyed our society, we destroyed our country. The outside world did not destroy this country. We as Zimbabweans destroyed our own country primarily through corruption and nepotism.

View Moyo’s address below:

Source: Pindula