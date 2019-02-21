Zimbabwe’s ex dictator Robert Mugabe birthday bash for 95-year

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe will celebrate his 95th birthday at his Blue Roof mansion in Harare on Saturday.

Mugabe turned 95 on Thursday, but his birthday was largely ignored by the state and the ruling Zanu-PF party. However, a party is expected to be held for the former statesman on Saturday.

An invitation card seen by TimesLIVE shows that the reception will get under way at 2pm.

There are strictly no children allowed at the event, which has a black and gold dress code. The celebration is being held under the theme “Legend”.