Zimbabwe govt defends playboy Vice-President

HARARE – The Secretary of Information, Nick Mangwana, has defended Vice President Kembo Mohadi who is being accused of having affairs with his married aides saying they are adults who consented to sleep with him.

He was speaking after some had suggested that Mohadi was abusing his power and office to sleep with his married aides. Mangwana said:

A lot of noise from insecure men. When married men have it off with young women, no problem. When married women have it off with powerful men all hell breaks loose! A woman is no one’s property. She can make a choice and if you are married to her and you don’t like it, tough.

Indeed. That applies to me too as a man who has been married for a good 28 years. With so many married years under the belt, I surely know what I am talking about.

If my missus was to cheat on me, that’s between me and her. Not the third party unless he raped her.

Choice is at the heart of progressive feminism. A woman should be able to make an informed choice and give informed consent, just the same way as a man.

Yes. When one breaks a marriage vow, you break it between yourself and the one you married. Not with everyone else out there. Eveyone else should stay in their lane and allow families to deal with their challenges.

Previously, Jealousy Mawarire, the spokesperson of the National Patriotic Front had suggested that the married aides had no way they could have denied Mohadi what he had asked for since he was their superior.

He called for women’s organisations to take action against Vice President Mohadi.